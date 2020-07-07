MARJORIE HOBDY

Marjorie Fay Blair Hobdy, 90, died of complications of old age and dementia in Irving, Texas, on June 27, 2020. A graveside burial service was held June 30 at Fulton Cemetery in Walnut Springs, Texas.
She was born November 24, 1929 in Borger, Texas, to Ruth Ann Raney and Kirk Lewis Blair, and after her father died in 1934, she and her four older siblings were raised by her mother in Arp and Sherman, Texas. Marjorie graduated from Sherman High School and attended Austin College. Her first four children were all born in Wichita Falls, Texas. She married Ernest Eugene Hobdy, Sr, on May 7, 1964, and they assembled a blended family of 7 children, ranging from an infant to high school age.
Marjorie (Marj to family and friends) worked as a secretary or executive secretary for state government, public schools and several universities (including the University of Dallas), Mercantile Bank, and the Dallas Times Herald. Her last job was at UT Southwestern's News and Publications Office, and after retirement she often returned as a temporary worker when requested. She loved her work, co-workers, and learning about each new industry when she changed jobs.
Mom was a devout Christian who also took pride in her Native American heritage, serving as a regional representative for the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in Dallas-Fort Worth for 16 years. She attended many tribal meetings and gatherings, taking great interest in the tribe's history and governance. She was an expert seamstress and needlewoman, and passed those skills to her daughters.
Marjorie is predeceased by her siblings - Kent Lewis Blair, Ruth Ann Blair Meredith, Robert Raney Blair, Maud Adele Blair Kreager - and her oldest son, Kirk Thomas Lewis.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ernest Eugene Hobdy, Sr., her children Kathrin A. Lewis, Susan L. Wesley, Carla H. Kelly (Andy), Ernest E. (Gene) Hobdy, Jr., Kent B. Lewis (Audrey), Jack Davis Hobdy (Ken), nieces Karin Kreager Watkins (Rocky) and Rebecca (Becky) Meredith Moriak (Randy), nephew Hayden M. Meredith Jr. (Pam), and her grandchildren plus great-grandchildren, great-nephews and great-nieces.
There will be a memorial service in Irving when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to your local animal rescue group (Mom loved dogs).