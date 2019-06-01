|
Marjorie Montene Elliott died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Sherman.
Memorial services will be Saturday, August 31 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by daughter, Maxine Claudette Thomas, Barbara (Michael) Williams, and Amanda (Daniel) Pepe; sons, Steve (Patricia) Elliott, and Perry Elliott; sister Linda Powell; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
