Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Marjorie Montene Elliott


1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Marjorie Montene Elliott Obituary
Marjorie Montene Elliott died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Sherman.
Memorial services will be Saturday, August 31 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by daughter, Maxine Claudette Thomas, Barbara (Michael) Williams, and Amanda (Daniel) Pepe; sons, Steve (Patricia) Elliott, and Perry Elliott; sister Linda Powell; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
