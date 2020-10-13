MARJORIE RICE

Marjorie "Pargie" Rice a resident of Durant, Oklahoma passed away Saturday 10 October 2020 at the age of 94.

Mrs. Rice is survived by her son, Thomas L. Rice of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one grandson and three granddaughters, Texas; sister, Helen Talbert of Durant, Oklahoma; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Marjorie "Pargie" Rice will be 2:00pm Tuesday 13 October 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma with Jesse West officiating.

The family respectfully request, if you attend the service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store