MARJORIE RICE
Marjorie "Pargie" Rice a resident of Durant, Oklahoma passed away Saturday 10 October 2020 at the age of 94.
Mrs. Rice is survived by her son, Thomas L. Rice of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one grandson and three granddaughters, Texas; sister, Helen Talbert of Durant, Oklahoma; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Marjorie "Pargie" Rice will be 2:00pm Tuesday 13 October 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma with Jesse West officiating.
The family respectfully request, if you attend the service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
