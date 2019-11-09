|
|
Mark Allen Lockridge, retired Texas Highway Patrol Sergeant of Waxahachie, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2019 while vacationing with his family in Florida. He was a loving father, son, husband, brother, and 'Pops' to his grandchildren.
Mark was born on March 30, 1961 in Denton, Texas. He graduated from Denison High School in 1979, Grayson College in 1981, and became a proud graduate of the Texas Department of Public Safety Academy in 1982. Mark's duty stations with DPS included Pampa, Denton, Plano, Garland, and Waxahachie. During his 27-year career, he was promoted from Trooper to Senior Trooper, and he retired as a beloved and celebrated Sergeant in 2009.
While growing up in Denison, Mark was very involved in the Hyde Park Presbyterian Church. He
was also involved and committed to the Boy Scouts of America, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a leader in his troop, the council, and at the district level. Following his retirement, he spent six years as an active Ranger at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
The Masonic fraternity was a guiding force in Mark's life. He was presently serving as Junior Warden of Zavala Lodge in Dallas, and he was the Past Master of the Cimarron New Mexico Lodge. He was active in Hella Shrine and its philanthropy to serve children through its hospitals.
His marriage to Karen Forbes Lockridge gave him two wonderful sons who gave him great pride.
On October 22, 2016, Mark and Janet Ginder Patterson were happily married on the beach in
Galveston, Texas.
He loved nothing better than relaxing on the beach. He was an unparalleled public servant, a
master storyteller, and an endlessly doting grandfather.
Mark is survived by his wife, Janet; son, William (Bill) Lockridge and wife Rebecca of Waxahachie,
son, Benjamin Lockridge of Dallas; four grandchildren, Marissa, Adeline, Eleanor and Everett
Lockridge; step-daughters, Shaun Patterson, Callie Patterson McHam and husband Chris; and step-grandson, Gauge.
He is also survived by his parents, Martha Jeanne and Horace Groff of Denison; sister, Tama and husband Ron Hebert of Denton; brother, Chris and wife Connie Lockridge of Pampa; and sister, Tesa and husband Ron Wrobleski of San Leon, Texas.
A celebration of his life will be held on November 11 at 6 p.m. at Wayne Boze Funeral Home – 1826 W. Hwy 287 Business, Waxahachie, TX. Visitation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made be made to Scouts of America or . In accordance with Mark's wishes, his remains will be scattered at the beach.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019