Mark Alton 'Arkie' Roberts of Sherman, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Medical City Plano April 3, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born May 7, 1936 to Rev. Mark Roberts and Florence (Sullivan) Roberts in Duckett Township, Arkansas. Mark married Mary Williamson on September 15, 1961 in Vandervoort, Arkansas.

After graduating from high school in Arkansas Mark served in the United States Army and later, moved to Texas. Mark worked for TXDOT for 36 years as a surveyor. He was an avid hunter, hunting deer, coons, turkey, dove, pheasant, etc. Mark loved to garden, raising corn, beans, peas, carrots, along with peanuts that went in his prized peanut brittle recipe passed down from his mother. Mark also raised cattle, chickens, pigs and turkeys. He was a quiet man, with a fun sense of humor. He loved to cut up with his grandchildren. Mark was a deacon at Dorchester Baptist Church, where he was a member since 1962. He loved and cherished his wife, Mary of 57 years, his children, and greatly enjoyed his grandchildren. He is loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Mary Roberts of Sherman; his daughter Kann Roberts of Sherman; daughter Janet Williams and husband Michael of Sherman; grandson Anthony Acoba who was raised by his grandparents and his girlfriend Kassi of Sherman; grandson Kyle Jones and wife Shannon of Sherman; grandson, Gaylen Jones and wife Megan of Sherman; grandson Alex Jones and girlfriend Sommerlan of Anna, Texas; granddaughter, Marie Davilla of Tom Bean; grandson, Markus Acoba and wife Cara of Sherman; grandson, Jonathan Kirby of Sherman great-grandsons, Josh, Ethan, Xavier, Colin, Brycen, Cameron, Brandon and Waylon; great-granddaughters Arieonna, Chloe, Avery and Cali; brother, Gene Roberts; sisters, Janer Gentry, Maxine Smith (L.O.), Lois Drennen, Ruth Maddux (James); sister-in-laws Mert and Jo; and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert and Jerry; sister Maudie; brother-in-laws, Floyd, O.A. and Varnell; sister-in-laws Wanda and Flo; son-in-law, Roy; niece, Vickie and nephew, Robbie.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Dorchester Baptist Church. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary