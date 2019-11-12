|
Mark Boling, 63, of Bokchito, Okla., died Friday, November 8, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Faith Baptist Church in Bokchito. Bro. Randy Lewis and Bro. Phillip Rowland will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. His final resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Tanja; children, Cody Boling of Bokchito, ShiAnn Boling of Colbert, and Alisha Edelen of Bokchito; brothers, Rickey Boling of Hugo, and Steven Boling of Hugo; and four grandchildren;
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019