Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331

MARK CHRISTIAN MOODY

Send Flowers
MARK CHRISTIAN MOODY Obituary
On the evening of February 24th, 2020, the most loved and most precious spirit of Mark Christian Moody was accompanied into Heaven by a host of Heavenly Angels. Mark now resides eternally with the Lord Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his mother, Deanna, his father, Steve and partner Pam, his brothers Matthew and wife, Elizabeth, and Jeffrey and wife, Megan he is survived by his most favorite dogs, Shelby and Scooter.
In lieu of flowers and food, please make donations to help fight mental illness, drug addition and the battle against the opioid crisis.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-in-memory-of-mark-christian-moody
Family Hour will be from 6-7:00 PM on Friday March 6, 2020 at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Durant, Oklahoma with Garry McNeill officiating. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -