|
|
|
On the evening of February 24th, 2020, the most loved and most precious spirit of Mark Christian Moody was accompanied into Heaven by a host of Heavenly Angels. Mark now resides eternally with the Lord Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his mother, Deanna, his father, Steve and partner Pam, his brothers Matthew and wife, Elizabeth, and Jeffrey and wife, Megan he is survived by his most favorite dogs, Shelby and Scooter.
In lieu of flowers and food, please make donations to help fight mental illness, drug addition and the battle against the opioid crisis.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-in-memory-of-mark-christian-moody
Family Hour will be from 6-7:00 PM on Friday March 6, 2020 at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Durant, Oklahoma with Garry McNeill officiating. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020