Mark D. Kimmell Obituary
Mark D. Kimmell, age 58, died Wednesday, at The Homestead of Denison.
Mr. Kimmell was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Mr. Kimmell is survived by parents, Doyal and Laurie Kimmell of Pottsboro, sister, Cassie Kimmell Green of Spring, and brother, David Kimmell of Arlington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for cancer research to UTSW Simmons Cancer Center (https://engage.utsouthwestern.edu/donate-now) or MD Anderson Cancer Center (gifts.mdanderson.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019
