SHERMAN-Mr. Inman, 68, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Medical City of Plano.
Mark was born May 4, 1952 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sherman to the late Dr. Rudolph and Charleen (Johnson) Inman. On May 5, 2012, Mark and Wendy Strohl Aleman were married in Sherman. Over the years, Mark worked for Anderson Clayton, Libby-Owens-Ford, Tanglewood, Woodlawn, and Ruiz Foods. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, spending time with family and friends as well as relaxing with his wife on their patio that he referred to as "Mark World."
Mr. Inman is survived by his wife Wendy of Sherman; two daughters, Natalie Parnell and husband Zach of Wylie and Laura Payne and husband Matt of Munford, TN; two bonus daughters, Valerie Walters and husband JimBob of Denison and Holly Yeary and husband Kevin of Sherman; grandchildren and bonus grandchildren, Connor Parnell, Jaxson and Charlotte Payne, Ashton Elliott and husband Landon, Jake Walters and wife Sarah, Wade Walters and wife Luna, and Weston Yeary; bonus great grandchildren, Hudson Walters, Laikyn Walters, and Everly Elliott. His brother, Tim Inman and wife Cheryl of Sherman and their children D'Ahn McDonald and husband Chris of Longview, Bryan Inman and wife Jenni of Sherman and Daniel Inman of Dallas as well as several bonus nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family gathering for Mark Inman will be held at a future date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Medical City Plano for the exceptional care that they provided Mark. They would also like to thank their daughter, Holly Yeary, for making sure the family remained well informed with every detail and helping them understand things from a medical perspective during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the youth programs at Southside Baptist Church in Denison. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com