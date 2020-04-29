|
|
On Friday, April 24, 2020, the Lord called Mark Christopher Farrell, 55, to his Heavenly home at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Farrell was born July 27, 1964 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi the son of Michael and Nancy (Shoemaker) Farrell. He married the love of his life, Janeen Connatser. Mark was the News Director for K-Ten News for many years. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Farrell leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Janeen Farrell of Denison, TX; daughter, Molly Farrell of Denison, TX; mother, Nancy Farrell of Arkansas and brother, Matt Farrell of Arkansas.
Mr. Farrell will be cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020