|
|
|
Mark Martin, 36, of Sherman, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Seven Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bonham.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Howe. Pastor Art Rayburn will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Martin of Sherman; son, Austin Martin of Sherman; parents, Jo Ann and Randy Rusell of Howe; brother, Paul Martin of Sherman; and sister, B.J. Lafon of Sherman.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019