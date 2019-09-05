Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Howe, TX
Mark Martin Obituary
Mark Martin, 36, of Sherman, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Seven Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bonham.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Howe. Pastor Art Rayburn will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Martin of Sherman; son, Austin Martin of Sherman; parents, Jo Ann and Randy Rusell of Howe; brother, Paul Martin of Sherman; and sister, B.J. Lafon of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
