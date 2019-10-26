|
COL Mark R. McCullough, 51, of Sherman, TX went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Mark was born on March 1, 1968 in Galesburg, IL to Robert and Mary Cronkhite McCullough. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1986, received a Bachelor's of Business Degree from Western Illinois University, a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois and a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Mark proudly served his country for 33 years with the U.S. Army and served four tours in Iraq. He received two Bronze Star Medals as well as many other numerous army commendations. Mark leaves behind his loving wife, Becky Molaison McCullough; daughter, Alexis McCullough; bonus son, Brendan Smeltzer; brother, Scott McCullough; and his sister, Rose Cronkhite. Mark was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas, TX from 10:00 am to noon on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Burial with full military honors at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Dallas- Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019