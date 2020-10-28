1/1
MARK ROBERT COOK
1960 - 2020
Mark Robert Cook, age 60, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Baylor Medical Center at McKinney, TX. Mark was born July 2, 1960 in Lapeer, MI. to John and Marian Cook.
He is survived by his loving Wife, Rosemary Cook, Daughters, Kristina Cook and Jody Cook, Parents, John Cook Sr and Marian Cook, Siblings, Terry Bullard, Leslie Cook, Tim Cook, Randy Cook, John Cook Jr, Duane Cook and Brad Cook, Grandchildren, Bentley Mullins, Monica Guerrero, Francisco Guerrero III, Madison Guerrero.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX 75495. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 28, 2020.
Scoggins Funeral Home - Howe
415 S. Collins Freeway
Howe, TX 75459
903-532-5577
