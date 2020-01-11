|
|
On Tuesday, January 7, 2020 the Lord called Mark E. Roth, 57, of Denison, to his heavenly home.
Mark was born January 3, 1963 in St. Louis, Missouri the son of Glennon Herbert and Delores Helen (Benkowich) Roth. He moved to Denison, Texas in the early 1980's where he soon met and married Belinda. Mark loved to play music, ride his motorcycles, and do wood working in his shop. He was always willing to help others, anyway he could. He could build or fix anything he set his mind to. He was a family man, a loving husband, father, papa, uncle, son, and brother. The kids loved that he always had a piece of gum in his pocket for them. Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mark leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 34 years, Belinda Chapman Roth of Denison; daughter, Shannon Cunningham of Denison; son, Chris Nelson of Denison; grandchildren, Derek Cunningham and Addison Cunningham; mother, Delores Harrison of Denison: brothers, Tim Roth of MS; Dennis Roth of MS; and Scott Roth of Denison; several nieces and nephews and his dog, Rosie.
Family and friends gathered to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. Mr. Roth will be cremated according to his wishes.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020