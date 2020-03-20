|
|
Mark Skelton, age 50, passed away on March 11, 2020. The family hosted a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. They celebrated his life of 50 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Mark started life different than most, and he decided to come two months early, much to the surprise of all. Such was not an easy task in 1970. Starting life a little early did not deter Mark - it only made him stronger and maybe somewhat of an independent soul. In high school, Mark was an excellent athlete, an all-district center as a matter of fact, and a fantastic student who was a National Merit Scholar finalist.
Mark attended Abilene Christian University, where he met the love of his life and wife, Margaret. After graduating from ACU in 1992 and getting married to Margaret, he attended Baylor Law School.
Mark's greatest joy came in October of 2006 when his son, Lincoln, was born. More than anything else, Mark was made to be a father, and he enjoyed it immensely. Mark and Lincoln had many adventures and many science experiments and always excelled at having a great time.
Mark loved the outdoors, upland bird hunting, four-wheelers, Colorado, all things technological, and football. The passion for the former came from his father, but he got his love of football from his mother.
Mark would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a summons, a Motion of sorts that could not be denied, for an engagement from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with many rights and privileges, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time, perfect health and wonderful weather, and a Heavenly Father who will watch over him. His new undertaking takes him to a glorious place where he will be riding four-wheelers through majestic mountains and picnicking by crystal streams. He will take long hikes with many, many Labrador Retrievers who will always come when he calls. Mark left specific directives, the lawyer in him might call them "rulings," for his family and friends including, but certainly not limited to, showing kindness towards all and to love your neighbor as yourself. These should be followed explicitly.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret, his adored son, Lincoln, his parents, Don and Kay Skelton, and his brother and sister in law Scott and Sheila Skelton, and their daughters Lauren Ford, her husband Russell, and Allison. He will forever be in our hearts and by our side until we meet again.
We appreciate any and all acts of kindness on our family's behalf, especially your thoughts and prayers.
The family of Mark Skelton has designated the Abilene Christian University-Gift Records, ACU Box 29132, Abilene, Texas 79699. In the memo line, please write: "Mark Skelton Scholarship Fund." Call Gift Records at 325-674-2612/ toll-free at 800-588-1514, or acu.edu/give.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020