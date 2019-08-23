|
Mark Randal Thompson, 58, of Denison, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at American Funeral Service Chapel in Denison. Pastor Roger Speers will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Thompson of Denison; father, Gene Thompson of Denison; children, Jushua Martin (Amber) of Farmersville, TX, Ryan Martin (Alyssa) of Argyle, TX, Elizabeth Ann Thompson of Amarillo, Misty Vargas of Reno, NV, Christy Thompson of Whitewright, and Katie (John) of Denison; sisters, Caol Milam (Philip) of Bonham, Cheryl Short of Pottsboro, Leiann Whitley of Platter, Okla., and Chris Stewart (Elizabeth) of Sherman; and several grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019