|
|
Marlene Hill Strickland – loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend and child of God – was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on October 13, 2019, after a fulfilling and fun-loving life of 84 years.
The celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. There will be a visitation on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Memorials: Please consider a gift in Marlene's memory to Smiletrain.org
Marlene was born on May 11, 1935, to George Willis 'Bill' and Vallie Hunter Hill. She graduated from Van Alstyne High School in 1953, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She married Jack Strickland on October 31, 1953, and they enjoyed a wonderful adventure of 66 years of marriage. They owned and operated the City Drug in Van Alstyne. Marlene was a fixture in the community as a pharmacy technician, past-president of the PTA, lifetime member of the Culture Club, and a professional book reviewer. Her love for people and learning were hallmarks of her life and legacy. Marlene was a life-long member of First Baptist Church, a Sunday School teacher, as well as being a church musician in piano and organ for over 50 years. Above all, Marlene was incredibly proud of her family and showered love upon them at every opportunity.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother George Willis Hill, Jr.
In addition to her husband, Jack; Marlene is survived by her sister, Sandra Raesz; her daughters Jan Marshall and husband Mike, and Joy Dover and husband Jeff; her grandchildren Adam Wood and wife Jami, Jamiann Worsham and husband Kale, Dylan Valdez, Shelby Langan and husband Matt, Tori Dover, Katie Lancarte and husband Neal, and Ben Marshall; great-grandchildren Aaron and Micah Wood; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and a host of dear friends and neighbors.
Services are under the direction Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019