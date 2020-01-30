|
|
|
TRENTON–Mr. Marlin Brown, age 70 of Trenton, died on Thursday January 23, 2020 at Mullican Care Center in Savoy, TX. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 01, 2020 at Hill Cemetery in Trenton, TX. Family Night will be held on Friday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. He is survived by: his wife Linda Joyce Brown of Trenton, son Gary Brown of Trenton, brothers; Henry Brown, Nathan Brown, Earl Brown, and Marvin Brown and sisters; Gene Brown, Opal Scruggs, and Brenda Ball. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020