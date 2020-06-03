SHERMAN–A Mass of Christian Burial for Marlyn Diane Penrose will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 4 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Mrs. Penrose, 76, passed away Monday, June 1 in Sherman.
Mrs. Penrose is survived by her husband, Newton Penrose; two children, Henry Woodrow Ramsey and Cheryl Wilson; and three sisters, Sharon Griffith, Linda Walker, and Susan McCutcheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunny Glen Children's Home at 2385 W Expy 83, San Benito, TX 78586. Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Penrose is survived by her husband, Newton Penrose; two children, Henry Woodrow Ramsey and Cheryl Wilson; and three sisters, Sharon Griffith, Linda Walker, and Susan McCutcheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunny Glen Children's Home at 2385 W Expy 83, San Benito, TX 78586. Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.