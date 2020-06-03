MARLYN PENROSE
SHERMAN–A Mass of Christian Burial for Marlyn Diane Penrose will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 4 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Mrs. Penrose, 76, passed away Monday, June 1 in Sherman.
Mrs. Penrose is survived by her husband, Newton Penrose; two children, Henry Woodrow Ramsey and Cheryl Wilson; and three sisters, Sharon Griffith, Linda Walker, and Susan McCutcheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunny Glen Children's Home at 2385 W Expy 83, San Benito, TX 78586. Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
