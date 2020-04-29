|
|
|
Marsha Ann (Frietsch) Shock, age 68 passed away on Friday April 24, 2020.
A visitation for Marsha will be held Tuesday April 28, and Wednesday April 29 from 8-5pm at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison. All visitors must abide by CDC recommendations and no more than five visitors may enter the building at any one time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marsha's memory may be made to a .
Bratcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020