MARSHA ANN (FRIETSCH) SHOCK

Marsha Ann (Frietsch) Shock, age 68 passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. Marsha was born September 17, 1951 in Houston, Texas to Anita (Petrash) Frietsch and Dr W. H. Frietsch.
Marsha is survived by her husband, David Shock; sons Jamie Shock (Karen) of Thorndale, Texas; and Jon Shock of Odessa, Texas; sister Gayle (James) Radican of Denison, Texas and sister-in-law Sarah Frietsch, Nephews; Taylor Radican and John Frietsh; Granddaughters Kasi and Riley Shock and Grandson Alex Shock. Marsha, also leaves behind one great grandchild and numerous friends to cherish her memory
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents; Dr W. H. and Anita (Petrash) Frietsch; brothers Carl Frietsch and Tommy Frietsch.
Marsha will be remembered for her faithful kindness to everyone around her. She bought joy to so many people that knew her. A friendship with Marsha was described as a friendship till the end and she will be deeply missed.
Serving as pallbearers are Chuck Pool, Robert Pool, Dr Charles Phelps R MD, Ron Perry, Tom Ward and W. Mackey Watkins MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marsha's memory may be made to a .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Shock family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020
