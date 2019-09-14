|
Marshall L. Hall (Matt), 80, died Friday, September 13, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Roberta Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Restland Cemetery in Boswell, Okla. A family visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Ora Lee Hall; children, Robert hall of Durant, Connie Kirby of Poetry, TX, and Scott Hall of Mesquite; siblings, Dennis Hall (Gayle), and Alecia Deviney; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 14, 2019