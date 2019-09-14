Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Roberta Baptist Church
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall "Matt" Hall

Send Flowers
Marshall "Matt" Hall Obituary
Marshall L. Hall (Matt), 80, died Friday, September 13, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Roberta Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Restland Cemetery in Boswell, Okla. A family visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Ora Lee Hall; children, Robert hall of Durant, Connie Kirby of Poetry, TX, and Scott Hall of Mesquite; siblings, Dennis Hall (Gayle), and Alecia Deviney; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.