The Lord called home our beloved son, Marshall William Roesler, 21, to his heavenly home Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Marshall was born January 17, 1998 in Sherman, Texas the son of Kenneth and Kelly (Banghart) Roesler. He graduated from Bells High School. Marshall enjoyed his job and loved his coworkers at the Napa Auto Parts store in Denison, Texas. He was passionate about music and enjoyed learning how to play new instruments. He was a musician, songwriter and an artist. He brought joy and smiles to everyone he knew and even to those he didn't know. Marshall loved life and was always staying busy helping others in need, or spending time with his family and friends. He was a Master Mason and a member of the Lone Star Masonic Lodge. Marshall was an amazing son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. He touched the lives of so many people with his smile, his generosity and unending zest for life. Marshall's philosophy of life was guided by his love of God and helping his fellow man without judgment. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.

Marshall leaves behind his beloved family, parents, Kenneth and Lori Roesler, Kelly and Danny Gordon all of Denison, TX; sisters, Casey Roesler, Linzie Roesler; stepbrothers, Tyler Gordon, Wayne Heffington and Nick Bailey; step sister, Holly Bolden; grandparents, Leola West, Bruce and Priscilla Banghart, Paul and Kathy Gordon; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services for Marshall will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Willowood Ranch Chapel with Chaplain Michael Jenkins officiating in Bells, Texas. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life reception held at the Willowood Ranch's Event Center.

