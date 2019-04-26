|
Marshall William Roesler, 21, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Medical City Plano.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Willowood Ranch Chapel in Bells. Chaplain Micheal Jenkins will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marshall Roesler Scholarship Fund for Grayson County College at any Landmark Bank.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019
