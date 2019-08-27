|
Martha Ann Child Sarder, 77, of Collinsville, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Marietta, Okla.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Ann Kirkwood of Sherman; son, Buddy Child of Grandview; sister, Sherry Smith of Thackerville; brother, James Malcomb; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019