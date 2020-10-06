1/
MARTHA ELOISE BRUTON
Martha Eloise Dunn Bruton, 97, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Bruton is survived by her family, daughters; Mary Smallwood, Beverly Harmon. Davine Miller, Tina DiToma, and Lisa Youree, eleven grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Denison. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
