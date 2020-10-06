Or Copy this URL to Share

Martha Eloise Dunn Bruton, 97, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Mrs. Bruton is survived by her family, daughters; Mary Smallwood, Beverly Harmon. Davine Miller, Tina DiToma, and Lisa Youree, eleven grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Denison. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.

