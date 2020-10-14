1/1
MARTHA JANE WEST
1946 - 2020
SHERMAN-On Monday, October 12, 2020 Martha Jane Howard West, age 73, went home. She was surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX.
Martha was born on December 5, 1946 to the late Otto Howard and Noreen Cirkul Howard in Sherman, TX. Early in life, she learned to play the organ and piano. Later, she played and sung in church. She worked at Beall's Dept. Store and Lavender Electronics. She was the church secretary at Glad Tidings and volunteered at church in her later years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and an excellent cook. She was known as Mimi to all that loved her.
On November 30, 1962, Martha married the love of her life, Jesse L. West in Sherman. Also surviving are her two sons Jeffrey West, and Bradley and wife Merry West of Sherman; five grandchildren, Spencer West of Dallas, Lori Stewart of Colorado Springs, CO, Bryan Stewart of Lawton, OK, Jessica West of Sherman, and Justin West of Sherman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings and their spouses, Nelle Marie Howard Harris, Rev. Pete Howard, and Rev. Fred Howard.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Waldo Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's research. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
OCT
16
Service
10:00 AM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
