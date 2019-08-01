|
Martha Jean Flowers Reamer was born on April 28, 1932 in Grayson County, Texas to Rudolph Harold Flowers and Esther Gertrude Smart Flowers. She passed away July 30, 2019 at Texoma Healthcare, Sherman, Texas at the age of 87 years.
Martha married Glendon L. 'Jimmy' Reamer on Christmas Eve, 1950 in Bells at the home of Jimmy's grandparents, Charles Peter and Allie Reamer. They were married 68 years and they were blessed with 46 descendants in 4 generations.
Martha was an ardent Christian and she loved the Lord and loved her church family. Along with her husband, they faithfully served in the church. She was especially remembered for her 'chalk talks' in church. She was loved as the "best wife and mother ever", provided a home of warmth, joy and fun. She was an excellent host extending hospitality in her home on countless occasions with a shared meal. Her utmost joy was in her family; husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Reamer of Bells; daughters, Patricia Neal (Larry) of Bells, and Sherry Voight (Fred) of Whitewright; son, John Charles Reamer of Bells; grandchildren, Teresa Hagood (Greg), Shane Neal, Randy Neal (Brandi), Donnette Dodd
(Adam), Christopher Reamer (Joanna), Tracy Clapp, Angela Reamer, Jeremy Reamer (Katie), Leslie McGee (Brad), and Jonathan Alexander (Summer); 32 great-grandchildren; brother, Glen Flowers of Sherman; brother-in-law, John David Reamer, Jr. (Ella) of Bonham; sister-in-law, Pat Reamer of Bonham. She was preceded in death by parents; son, Jimmy Alan Reamer; and brother-in-law, Dan Reamer.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Bells, Texas. Dr. Bill Neal will officiate. The family will receive friends for a visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Mullican-Little Chapel, Bells, Texas. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Alexander, Jeremy Reamer, Christopher Reamer, Randy Neal, Shane Neal, Greg Hagood, Brad McGee, and Noah Reamer. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Bells, Texas.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at mullicanlittle.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019