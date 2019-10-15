|
|
On Friday, October 11th, Martha Joan Baker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 95.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Sherman, Texas at 1 p.m. with Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby officiating. Entombment will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park following the service in the mausoleum. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home.
Pallbearers for Martha Joan will be Zach Lovelace, Rocky Carpenter, Kelly Williams, Johnny Brito, James Dwan, and Josh Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Singletary and Tommy Walker.
Joan grew up in the community of Turley, OK, graduated from Tulsa Central High School, and attended the Oklahoma College of Women in Chickasha, OK. On Christmas Day, 1942, she married Floyd Dennis Baker, and they shared 56 happy years together.
Joan was a homemaker, and her family was the center of her life. She enjoyed sewing for her daughter and granddaughters, and she never missed one of her son's sporting events. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a Horizon Club leader. Her focus was always to teach the importance of service to others.
Joan was a life-long member of the Methodist church and served in many capacities throughout the years, including pianist, choir member, and MYF sponsor. She was an avid golfer and continued to play into her 90s. She was kind and compassionate and had the knack of making everyone feel special. She will be greatly missed by many.
Joan was proceeded in death by her grandparents Lloyd M. and Alice (Prichard) Boyer, who helped raise her; her parents Lester J. and Grace (Boyer) Knollenberg; her husband Dennis; an infant son who died at birth; her son Gregory Lee (Cornbread) Baker; and her sister Alice Louise Holman.
She is survived by her daughter Jana Baker Singletary and husband Phil (Flip) of Tulsa, OK; her daughter-in-law DiAnna Baker of Sadler, TX; her grandchildren: Kimberly Williams and Kathy Busbey of Sherman, TX; Amy Dwan and husband James of Garland, TX; Kelly Williams and wife Michelle of Beggs, OK; Stefane Carpenter and husband Rocky of Sherman, TX; Casie Lovelace and husband Zach of Pottsboro, TX; Joshua Baker of Sadler, TX; Deni Jo Baker and Tommy Walker of Gordonville, TX; Craig
Singletary and Hunter Singletary of Tulsa, OK.; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019