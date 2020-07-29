1/1
MARTHA L. DAVIDSON
SHERMAN–Martha Lois Davidson, of Sherman, Texas, victoriously left this earthly realm for her heavenly home on July 25, 2020 after a strong and courageous eight-and-a-half-year fight with ovarian cancer. Born on December 17, 1931 in Delaware Bend, Texas to Ernest Howard Martin and Rena Mae (Baker) Martin, she was the youngest of five daughters in a sibling group of eleven. She graduated from Tioga High School in 1949. Martha married Edward Dean Davidson, an Air Force sergeant and a Tioga alumnus, on January 18, 1951 in Denton, Texas, while attending Nursing School at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Thus began a sixty-nine-year romance lived out on three continents and in three states.
Martha was an extraordinary wife, mother, military dependent and career woman. Her devotion to the nursing profession spanned sixty years and included work on hospital floors, in ICU wards, as an OB nurse, and with public health departments and home health agencies. She was kind and considerate, classy and tough and always professional. She did not tolerate dirt or a mess, keeping her own home to hospital standards. In her spare time, she loved to read and paint. She and husband Ed enjoyed gospel music, square dancing and travel. They were privileged to see the world again, in their retirement years, via multiple international cruises.
Martha and Ed were both the products of Christian homes and taught their children to know the Lord from an early age. They have been the consummate examples to all succeeding generations of what it means to tirelessly serve God and neighbor. Martha faithfully attended her and Ed's church home, First Baptist of Sherman, throughout multiple rounds of cancer treatment. She was often known to go directly from her cancer treatment center to a ministry outreach. For all of that, she always looked like a million bucks.
Survivors include husband, Edward of Sherman, daughter, Debra Burgess and husband, Gene of Hale Center, son, Gary and wife, Kari of Collinsville, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Eldon (Pete) Martin and wife, Betty of Abilene.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Rena Martin, five brothers: Ernest Blake, Robert, Howard, Homer, Randle and four sisters: Lucille, Ruth, Velma and Faye.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 P.M., on July 31, at the First Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas. Internment in the Masonic Cemetery at Pilot Point will be under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home of Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com


Published in The Herald Democrat from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
