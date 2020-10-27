Martha L Weaver, age 71, passed away Friday October 23, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

She is survived by her family, son, Scotty Weaver of Denison, daughter, Stacey Greenway of Sherman, one grandson, two great grandsons, two great granddaughters, one aunt, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service for Mrs. Weaver will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home .

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

