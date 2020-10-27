1/
MARTHA L. WEAVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha L Weaver, age 71, passed away Friday October 23, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
She is survived by her family, son, Scotty Weaver of Denison, daughter, Stacey Greenway of Sherman, one grandson, two great grandsons, two great granddaughters, one aunt, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Weaver will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home .
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved