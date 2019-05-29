The Lord called Martha Leigh Fleming Britt, 86, to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Mrs. Britt entered this world February 20, 1933 in Bells, Texas the daughter of Harold and Fannie (Henley) Fleming. She graduated from Bells High School. She married the love of her life, Dennis Britt on January 20, 1950. She enjoyed sewing and was a member of the Sinful Quilter's Club. Martha was a long time member of Cherry Mound Baptist Church and the surrounding community. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren who adored her and lovingly referred to her as their 'Memaw.' Martha enjoyed caring for each and every one and spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Martha leaves behind her beloved family, husband, of 69 years, Dennis Britt of Denison; son, Van Britt of Bells; daughters, Clara Sears and husband, David of Bells; Leslie Neasbitt and husband, Kenny of Bells; grandchildren, Ben (Susan) Britt, Dava (Matt) Sears Washburn, Christopher "T" (Christy) Sears, Brittni (Danny) Sears Stanphill, Joseph (Brittany) Neasbitt, Matthew (Courtney) Neasbitt, Jake Britt, Kiley (Tommy) Miller, and Kasey Britt; twenty great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Johnny and wife, Gayla Britt of Decatur; Donald and Gail Britt of Tupelo, Okla; sister-law, Peggy Fleming Davis of Bells. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Billy Fleming, David Fleming, Jimmy (Barbara) Fleming, Tom Fleming; and sister, Gladys (Raymond) McVay.

Funeral services for Martha will held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Roy Duff officiating. Interment will follow in Cherry Mound Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time.

Pallbearers will be Ben Britt, Christopher 'T' Sears, Joseph Neasbitt, Matthew Neasbitt, Matt Washburn, and Danny Stanphill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Virginia Point United Methodist Church - 305 Grissom Road, Bells Texas, 75414 or Cherry Mound Cemetery Association: Attention Pat Goodin - 175 Kool Lane, Denison, Texas 75020.

Special thank you to Helen, Keith, Shantory, Judy Ashley, Ashely G and Annie of the Memory Care Unit.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019