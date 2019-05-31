|
Martha Leigh Fleming Britt, 86, of Denison, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Rev. Roy Duff will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Britt of Denison; son, Van Britt of Bells; daughters, Clara Sears of Bells, and Leslie Neasbitt of Bells; nine grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Virginia Point united Methodist Church Cemetery Association, 305 Grissom Road, Bells, TX, 75020.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 31, 2019
