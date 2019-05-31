Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Martha Leigh (Fleming) Britt


Martha Leigh Fleming Britt Obituary
Martha Leigh Fleming Britt, 86, of Denison, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Rev. Roy Duff will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Britt of Denison; son, Van Britt of Bells; daughters, Clara Sears of Bells, and Leslie Neasbitt of Bells; nine grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Virginia Point united Methodist Church Cemetery Association, 305 Grissom Road, Bells, TX, 75020.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 31, 2019
