Martha Lou Skaggs, 76, of Sherman, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones in Sherman. She was born March 2, 1944 in Winnsboro, TX. As per her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

She is survived by children: Decco Baxter, Brian Baxter, Chery Marriffi, and Cynthia Pennington; sisters: Helen Allard and Sophia Christopher.

Dannel Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

