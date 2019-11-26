|
Martha Magdalene Dawson, 92, died Friday, November 22, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Bokchito Cemetery. Pastor Jesse West will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her son, Leonard Dawson (Debbe) of Mustang; daughter, Brenda Sexton; eight grandchildren; twenty eight great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019