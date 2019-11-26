Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Martha Magdalene Dawson

Martha Magdalene Dawson Obituary
Martha Magdalene Dawson, 92, died Friday, November 22, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Bokchito Cemetery. Pastor Jesse West will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her son, Leonard Dawson (Debbe) of Mustang; daughter, Brenda Sexton; eight grandchildren; twenty eight great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019
