Martha Rae Gaynor, a treasured wife, mother, 'Nina' and friend, was taken from us way too soon on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Martha passed away in Leander TX at 85 years old just a few days after meeting her latest great granddaughter.

Martha was born in Sherman TX and lived most of her life there. In recent years, as her health declined, she moved, with her husband, to Leander TX to be near family. She worked for years in the Insurance industry and after retiring, generously volunteered many more years with the Wilson N Jones Auxiliary. As a 'pink lady', her favorite volunteer role was buying inventory for the Hospital Gift Shop. Martha was warm and friendly, frequently curious and always interested in discussing current events, politics and her boys, her grands and her greats. It is said that she coined the phrase, 'How 'bout them Cowboys,' which Jimmy Johnson later stole. When she was able, Martha loved staying busy, shopping, socializing but most especially – she loved giving and helping! Always her greatest passion was people, seen clearly in the large circle of family and friends who flourished in the warmth of her generous spirit. Her schedule was full of regular luncheons with her high school 'girlfriends', frequent 'gang parties' and many other opportunities to 'catch up.' In her last few years, as her physical mobility lessened, she kept busy nurturing and enjoying people by tackling the mysteries of the iPhone, iPad and the world of Facebook and Zoom. She kept us entertained as she learned. Though slower and quieter, these last few years found her faith in Jesus strong and her spirit content. She enjoyed sitting looking out over her deck enjoying the view, her plants and the birds on her feeders.

Martha is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Ross Gaynor (Leander TX); her two sons, Peter Horn and wife, Lisa (Leander TX); and Steve Horn and wife, Susan (Shalimar FL). She leaves behind 6 grandchildren, all of whom adored her – Josh Horn (New York City NY); Jared Horn (Dallas TX); Aaron Horn (Salt Lake City UT); Jami Goodlin and husband, Shillen (San Antonio TX); Jessi Kearns and husband Karl (San Antonio TX); Andrew Caver (Shalimar FL) and her much cherished great granddaughters – Kinsey & Kenadee Goodlin and Andi Kearns. She is also survived by one brother, Donnie Blankenship (Caddo Mills TX).

Martha, if only we had known the last moment we spoke with you was truly our last – everyone of us would have lingered a little longer in the light of your smile. Looking forward to the day when the goodbye we never got to say will turn into 'hello.'

Memorial Service will be held at Fairview Baptist Church in Sherman TX on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

