Martin Bailey Jones, formerly of Bonham, TX, passed away peacefully at his home in Gilmer, TX on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Martin was born October 20, 1943 to Marvin Bailey Jones and Grace Ilene Barber Jones. He attended Bonham schools, graduating from Bonham High School in 1962. He attended East Texas State University in Commerce, TX seeking a degree in Business and was a member of the University's USAF ROTC program. In September 1964, Martin joined the Texas National Guard. He attended Basic Training at Fort Polk, LA, then was activated into the US Army and sent to Fort Sam Houston where he was trained and served as a Medical Technician. He continued to serve at the Fort Sam Houston Military Hospital for five years and six months. He was then transferred to the Texas National Guard and was a member of the 49th "Lone Star" Armored Division at Camp Maxey in Paris, TX. Martin was honorably discharged in March 1970. He began a management career with Safeway Corporation. After 25 years he retired from Safeway and worked for Dolly Madison Bakery where he retired in Gilmer, TX. Martin was a member of the National Rifle Association and was a muscle car and motorcycle enthusiast.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Arvin Jones Sr; sisters, Gwen Alexander, Treva Ramey and Oleta Jones; and daughters, Cynthia Lorraine Jones and Karen Denise Jones.
Martin is survived by his niece, Gwen Jones Haverland of Arkansas; nephew, Arvin Jones Jr. of Texas and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 in Fannin Memorial Gardens, Bonham, TX under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Martin will be laid to rest near his two daughters. Floral tributes may be sent to Wise Funeral Home. Online guest register www.wisefuneralhome.com