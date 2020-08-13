1/1
MARTIN BAILEY JONES
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Bailey Jones, formerly of Bonham, TX, passed away peacefully at his home in Gilmer, TX on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Martin was born October 20, 1943 to Marvin Bailey Jones and Grace Ilene Barber Jones. He attended Bonham schools, graduating from Bonham High School in 1962. He attended East Texas State University in Commerce, TX seeking a degree in Business and was a member of the University's USAF ROTC program. In September 1964, Martin joined the Texas National Guard. He attended Basic Training at Fort Polk, LA, then was activated into the US Army and sent to Fort Sam Houston where he was trained and served as a Medical Technician. He continued to serve at the Fort Sam Houston Military Hospital for five years and six months. He was then transferred to the Texas National Guard and was a member of the 49th "Lone Star" Armored Division at Camp Maxey in Paris, TX. Martin was honorably discharged in March 1970. He began a management career with Safeway Corporation. After 25 years he retired from Safeway and worked for Dolly Madison Bakery where he retired in Gilmer, TX. Martin was a member of the National Rifle Association and was a muscle car and motorcycle enthusiast.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Arvin Jones Sr; sisters, Gwen Alexander, Treva Ramey and Oleta Jones; and daughters, Cynthia Lorraine Jones and Karen Denise Jones.
Martin is survived by his niece, Gwen Jones Haverland of Arkansas; nephew, Arvin Jones Jr. of Texas and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 in Fannin Memorial Gardens, Bonham, TX under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Martin will be laid to rest near his two daughters. Floral tributes may be sent to Wise Funeral Home. Online guest register www.wisefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fannin Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wise Funeral Home - Bonham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 12, 2020
We have been next door neighbors for 39 yrs. We are going to miss you so much! Even bringing you meals! RIP dear friend.
Tommy & Sandy Bankston
Neighbor
August 13, 2020
We present this guestbook to you with deepest compassion and with our sincerest expression of sympathy.
The Wise Funeral Home Family Bonham, TX
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved