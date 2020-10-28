Martin Boyd died on October 25, 2020 at the age of 78.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday October 30th at the Abundant Life Texoma in Durant, Oklahoma with Bishop Randall Drake and Pastor Mark Allen officiating.
He will be laid to rest at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday November 3rd at 1:15 PM the internment can be viewed via live video feed on the funeral home FB page (due to state regulations on the Covid 19 virus only 30 family members will be allowed to attend the burial).
Mr. Boyd leaves behind this beloved wife, Sherry of the home, cherished children, Sonya Boyd Bauer of Krum, Texas, Dennice Bradford of Garland, Texas, Cristi Young of Durant, Oklahoma, Danette Hilton Plano, Texas, and Jhordan Boyd Niedenfuer of Pine City, Minnesota, 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be made available as a live stream on our FB page at the time of the service.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
or a charity of your choice
.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.