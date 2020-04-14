|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Martin Laverne Coffin announces his peaceful passing on April 11, 2020 at the age of 73. Martin was lovingly known by "Marty", "Vernie", and his favorite title "Paw Paw."
He was born to Elva Lorene and Martin George Coffin on October 4, 1946 in Denison, Texas. He spent his whole life in the Cotton Mill area of Denison, until he enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 18. It was in his service to his country where he met and married, the love of his life and soulmate, Bertha Davis. Together they were stationed in the world's most beautiful countries, including Japan, and the Tropical Rainforests of Panama. They have the kind of love that others can only dream of.
After 20 years of serving his country and fighting for our freedom in the Vietnam War he retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant. In 1986, Martin and Bertha moved to his home town of Denison, Texas to raise their daughters. Marty loved kicking back at the lake on his boat with a cold beer in one hand and a fishing pole in the other. Everyone, including his girls knew the rule of the boat which was 'if you catch'em you clean'em." He loved to take his family camping, where he would show off his barbequing skills. He could make a mean burger.
He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his big smile with the biggest dimples and his infectious laugh. On the serious side of our daddy he will be remembered as a man whose handshake and word was better than any written contract, his strong family values and his example of what hard work looks like.
His legacy will be cherished and kept alive in timeless stories by those he left behind. His wife, Bertha Coffin; his oldest daughter, Nicole and husband, Tyrel and their son, Zachariah; his baby daughter, Kelly and her children, Alexa Coffin and Joselyn Shires; his oldest brother Bobby Coffin and wife, Mary, their sons, Dennis Patton and Eric Coffin; his brother, Donnie Coffin and wife, Patsy and their daughters, Christy McCarley and Stacy Coffin Johnson; he was a great uncle to many great nieces and nephews.
He has joined his mother, father, baby brother, Glenn Coffin and his grandparents in his heavenly Father's home. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Private service for family only will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Martin's family and friends may view and sign his register book from 9 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020