On May 21, 2020, Martin Phillip McNeal went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle against leukemia.

Martin was known as Marty or Marty Mac by those closest to him. He was born in Harlem, New York to Ethel Evelyn and Chalmers Martin McNeal on September 7, 1955. Marty attended public school in New York, received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from Hampton University and was subsequently recognized for his body of work as a sports journalist, while also receiving numerous awards for the many contributions he made to the Sacramento, California community.

During the 1980s, he worked for the Dallas Times Herald newspaper where he met his future bride, Beverly Boyd. On Valentine's Day of 1990, Marty and Beverly wed and to this union one son was born, Phillip. At the Herald, he covered the Dallas Mavericks before the family relocated to Sacramento where Marty joined the Sacramento Bee newspaper to cover the Sacramento Kings. Marty spent his entire career working as a sports reporter and columnist, before retiring to his wife's hometown of Sherman, Texas.

Marty was all about sports. He was a lifelong New York Yankees, Mets, Giants, and Jets fan. He was an avid reader and enjoyed rescuing dogs. He loved playing tennis, basketball, and chess. He enjoyed spending time promoting his craft and motivating inner-city youth. He enjoyed many friendships. His greatest joy was being a father and uncle.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Kay (Boyd) McNeal of Sherman, Texas; his son, Phillip Malik McNeal of Sacramento; his sister, Deborah (McNeal) Todd of New York, several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved pitbulls Shyloh, Marloh, and Willoh.

A private ceremony was held in Sherman. A public ceremony will be held in Sacramento post COVID19.

