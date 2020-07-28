1/
MARTYNA E. MORRIS
Martyna E Morris, age 87, of Lake Kiowa, TX, passed away peacefully, at her home, with her family near, on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband; Bill Morris of the home, her children; Tina Cash of Carrollton, TX, Ronald Morris & Theresa of Jacksonville, FL, David Morris of Dallas, TX, Renee Paulson & Tim of Murphy, TX, one grandson, other extended family and many friends.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at New Rest Haven Cemetery in Gainesville, TX. Interment will follow. Pastor Jay Sample will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.
