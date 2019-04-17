|
Marvin Alan Philips Jr., 65, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Marvin was born on March 13, 1954 in Corpus Christie, TX to Marvin and Coryne (Hanson) Philips. He was a very loving family man, he loved his family, loved life and loved to laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Philips of Collinsville, TX, daughter, Laurie Maddux and husband Jack, son, Chad Philips and wife Helen, son, Shawn Philips, grandchildren, Tyler Maddus and Matthew Philips, brother, Orville Philips, and sister, Wanda McKinney.
He was preceded in death by sister, Annette John.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. The family will hold a memorial service at a later time/
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
