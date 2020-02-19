|
|
Marvin Donald Garner was born in Bells, Texas on June 26, 1934 to Dale Garner and Eula Sanford. He was raised on the family farm where they grew cotton and peanuts in a time when a field was still cultivated with a plow pulled by a mule. Life is not easy, but Don learned an affection for the hard work that would come to benefit him for the rest of his life. He enlisted in the Air Force on November 17, 1953 when the United States was engaged in the Korean conflict. Don became a member of the 5039th Supply Squadron and specialized in fuel distribution.
He received an honorable discharge on November 20, 1957 while he was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska and he was to remain in Anchorage for the next 30 years. It was here that he met Carmen Smallo who he married on December 23, 1957. Don used his knowledge of petroleum to secure a position with the Air Force that supplied petroleum products to the military infrastructure in Alaska. Besides raising three children, Don also built an excavating business and cocktail bar while Carmen did the accounting for the businesses.
Don and Carmen retired to a small farm they built on 15 acres in Denison, Texas not far from his old home in Bells. Here he enjoyed the life of a gentleman farmer where he raised horses and cattle. Carmen passed away in 2010. He later met Jean Smith who became his companion until her death in 2014. Don continued to enjoy his life and his small farm with his dogs and cows until his death on February 11, 2020. Don was well liked and loved and will be missed by his family and the friends that came to know him.
Don's family would like to acknowledge Guardian Hospice and Traditions Senior Living both of Sherman, Texas for their quality of care.
Those who would like to make a donation in his memory can do so at the , The Alzheimers Foundation of America or any similar Organization.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020