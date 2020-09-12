1/
MARVIN THOMAS CLARK
HONEY GROVE–Marvin Thomas Clark, 65, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Sherman, Texas.
A Memorial funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 13 at 3:00 pm. at Allen Point Cemetery in Honey Grove with Rev. Terry Paul Cunningham officiating. Family visitation will be 1:00-2:45pm on September 13, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove.
He is survived by Matthew Clark & Gwyn of Honey Grove, Justin & wife Nikki, Joshua & wife Kimberly, Jordan and wife Lacy, and 10 grandchildren.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
