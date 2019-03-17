DENISON – Mary Agnes Lloyd, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 92.

Anges was born October 22, 1926 to Joseph and Mary (Reish) Smith in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She had 2 sisters (Cecilia and Margie) and one brother (Corky). She married Hubert F. Lloyd on June 28,1947 in Bound Brook, New Jersey and later moved to Denison, Texas in 1957. She and Hubert had six children; David Hubert Lloyd of Long Beach, CA., Dennis Lloyd of Denison, TX., Diane Joyce of Gainesville, TX., Darlene Lewis of Sanger, TX., Dawn Wentner of Danville, CA. and Dinah Peters of Pottsboro, TX., She also has 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren (so far).

To Agnes, family and friends were everything. She shared her love of sweets by making delicious pies and cookies. Gardening was another lifelong passion that she enjoyed, along with needlework and reading. Agnes lived her life with strength and kindness. She shared her time generously and created endless happy family memories.

Agnes was a wonderful grandmother and took great delight in playing with all her grandchildren, who adored her. While cards were a favorite game, at the age of 90 Agnes could even be found playing ping-pong with her great-grandchildren.

Everyone who knew Agnes will remember her sweetness and happiness. There are no words to describe how much we will miss her.