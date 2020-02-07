|
|
Graveside services for Mary Alice Deweese Whitney, 87, of Sherman will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1:00 PM at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. The family will greet friends on Friday, February 7, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home. Brother Tommy Sutherland of Promiseland Church in Sherman will officiate.
Mary Alice was born April 24, 1932 in Reno, Texas to Glenn and Reatha Deweese. She was the oldest of three children and was raised and attended schools in Paris, Texas. She met and married the love of her life, Harold Wayne Whitney on July 18, 1954 and the couple moved to Sherman where they would raise their 4 children and begin the family business, Turley's/Whitney's Grocery, which they operated for 39 years. Anyone who grew up or lived in Sherman around that time knew how good their homemade chicken salad, ham salad and pimiento cheese was. Mary Alice also ran a flower shop for many years and she truly loved her customers which showed in her work. She was very genuine and straight forward with everyone and always willing to share her love for Jesus with anyone. Her and Wayne showed their family what it means to have a strong work ethic, love and loyalty for family, and what it means to be a Christian. Their children have described their parents as amazing and remarkable, and their grandchildren know that to be true as well. Mary Alice will be greatly missed and impossible to replace.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wayne Whitney, daughter, Vickie, son, Gary, her parents, brother, Sammy and sister, Anna, and her dearest friend, Lavaughn "Spooky" Lively. She is survived by son, Brad Whitney and wife Lisa of Sherman, daughter Tammy Yowell and husband James of Tom Bean; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020