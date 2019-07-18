Home

Mary Ann Austin


1936 - 2019
Mary Ann Austin Obituary
Mary Ann Austin, 82, of Madill, Okla, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Family Care Center in Kingston, Okla.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at United Pentecostal Chuch in Madill, Okla. Reverend Joel Roach will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Warren Austin (Rhonda) of Kingston, Okla, Tresa 'Teri' Dietzen and Kim of Cole, Okla; sisters, Debbie Wilson (Harvey) of Oakland, Okla, Barbara Smith of Oklahoma City, and Brenda Fisher of Oklahoma City; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 18, 2019
