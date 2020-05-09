Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
St. Ann's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY ANN GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN GRAY


1947 - 2020
MARY ANN GRAY Obituary
DENISON–Mary Ann Gilbert Gray, age 72, passed away on May 5, 2020 at her home in Denison, Texas.
She was born July 7, 1947 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Mozelle (Green) Gilbert and her niece Mary Lyn (Barnes) Cunningham.
Mrs. Gray was a retired teacher of thirty-three years in Metro Nashville Public Schools and a longtime member of St. Ann's Episcopal Church. She graduated from Bearden High School in Knoxville, TN and received her bachelor's degree at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She later received her master's degree in Education at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
A longtime resident of Nashville, Mrs. Gray moved to Sherman, Texas upon her retirement in 2002.
Mary Ann is survived by four children, Melissa (Joshua) Rosen of Nashville; Beth (Dustin) Kratochvil of Denison, Texas; Jayah (Catherine) Kawa, and Ginny (Shawn) Carver of Nashville; sister, Susan (John) Barnes of Alcoa; seven grandchildren, Samuel and Sarah Kratochvil, Carrie and Christopher Rosen, Ainsleigh Kawa, and Madeline and Grayson Carver; former husband, Roger (Sherri) Gray of Nashville; niece Jane Kleinhans. She also leaves many other family members, friends, and former students who will miss her and cherish the impact she had on their lives.
Cremation services provided by Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX followed by a private internment of the ashes. A memorial service at St. Ann's Episcopal Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2020
