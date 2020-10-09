January 15, 1927 -
October 7, 2020
Mary Ann Hutchins Martin passed away peacefully in Sherman, Texas on October 7, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1927 in Savoy, Texas to JC and Ida Statzer Hutchins. She was the fourth child of a family of seven children.
She married Lloyd Alvin Martin on November 21, 1945 in Savoy after his discharge from the U.S. Army.
Mary Ann was an extremely hard worker: she knew the honest value of work and encouraged others to also work hard. She served as the cafeteria manager at Bells schools for 10 years supervising a staff that prepared and served hundreds of hot, nutritious meals to students. She was a faithful Christian who was an active member at First Baptist Church in Bells, Texas for nearly 70 years. During those years,she served in various ways; she loved on babies as a nursery worker, taught the Bible to children in VBS, worked as church custodian to keep the building clean and updated, maintained the church's budget as treasurer, and promoted missions and missions awareness with the WMU.
Mary Ann was a devoted mother to her children, adored her grandchildren and was blessed to see both her great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She treasured the security and comfort of belonging to her extended family and cherished the times when everybody could get together.
In later years, she was an avid traveler going on Alaskan and Caribbean cruises with her kids. She also visited many places in Mexico. Mary Ann loved seeing various U.S. Parks such as Rocky Mountain National Park and Shenandoah National Park. She especially enjoyed, "the never to be forgotten" 3-week tour of the western states with her sisters.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Alvin Martin; sisters, Audrey Fay Aldridge, Katherine Caskey, Ola Lea House, Frances Wilson; brothers, Elbert Hutchins, Otis Hutchins, J.D. Hutchins; and granddaughter, Mindy Jill Martin.
She is survived by sons, Jerry Martin and wife Lillis of Bells, Texas; Kennith Martin and wife Jerre of Prosper, Texas; Johnny Martin and wife Kay of Bells, Texas; daughter, Vanita Sewall and husband John of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Nan Herring, Tammy Kay Branch, Natalie Martin, Roni Steadman, Mandy Spurgin, Christy Norton, Bailie Martin, Lexie Wallace. She is survived by 10 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; brother Lewis "Sonny" Hutchins and wife Betty.
A "come and go" visitation will be held October 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Mullican Little Funeral Home Chapel at 754 State Hwy 56 E Bells, Texas 75414. Family will arrive at 10:00AM. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing. Graveside services will follow October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, Texas
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com