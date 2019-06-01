|
|
|
Mary Ann Melvin, 75, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Woodlands in Denison.
Celebration of life services will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel in Denison. Minister Doug Grissom will officiate.
She is survived by sons, Raymond Dawson of Arlington, Royce Dawson of Denison, Carl Dawson of Denison, and Chris Dawson of Bells; brother, Jerry Spencer of Whitewright; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
